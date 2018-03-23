UPDATE: Crews monitoring hot spots from Dade County brush fire

The brush fire spreading down Sand Mountain on Hwy 136 West. Photo by Channel 3's Kate Smith.

UPDATE: Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a brush fire in Dade County Friday afternoon.

The fire started around 2:00 p.m. when a truck hit a power pole on Highway 136 on Sand Mountain.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Forestry Commission tells Channel 3, the crash sparked seven small fires that quickly spread.

The fire threatened some homes in the surrounding area, but fire crews were able to keep them safe.

Crews eventually got the fire under control, by using their standard equipment, along with a chopper and airplane.

Crews are now monitoring hot spots to keep the fire from sparking again.

No injuries were reported.

Channel 3 will have more on this story on Eyewitness News at 11.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) and several fire agencies are battling a brush fire in Dade County Friday afternoon.

Hwy 136 W up sand mtn. From white Oak Gap Rd to Hwy 301 brush fire slot of smoke in roadway. Use caution. — Dade County EMA (@DadeCountyEMA) March 23, 2018

It's happening on Sand Mountain along Highway 136.

Crews trying to stop a brush fire from spreading on Sand Mountain. Neighbors were told a truck traveling on 136 sparked it. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/dJNh4gorfP — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) March 23, 2018

GFC officials tell Channel 3, no one has been evacuated at this time. A GFC spokesperson says a truck hit power pole just before 2:00 p.m., causing seven small fires that spread.

Channel 3's crew at the scene says the fire is spreading quickly along Highway 136.

Look how quickly it is spreading @WRCB pic.twitter.com/rLXrBmDKRV — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) March 23, 2018

Our crew says some residents are voluntarily packing their belongings and preparing to leave their homes.

The fire is causing heavy smoke as firefighters try to keep the flames from spreading.

A helicopter and plane were brought in to help efforts.

There was a big cloud of smoke. It just cleared up. It is hard to breathe out here, so if you can, stay inside @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) March 23, 2018

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Channel 3's crew will remain at the scene to bring you the latest updates.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.