UPDATE: Crews monitoring hot spots from Dade County brush fire

DADE COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a brush fire in Dade County Friday afternoon.

The fire started around 2:00 p.m. when a truck hit a power pole on Highway 136 on Sand Mountain.

A  spokesperson for the Georgia Forestry Commission tells Channel 3, the crash sparked seven small fires that quickly spread.

The fire threatened some homes in the surrounding area, but fire crews were able to keep them safe.

Crews eventually got the fire under control, by using their standard equipment, along with a chopper and airplane. 

Crews are now monitoring hot spots to keep the fire from sparking again.

No injuries were reported.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) and several fire agencies are battling a brush fire in Dade County Friday afternoon.

It's happening on Sand Mountain along Highway 136.

GFC officials tell Channel 3, no one has been evacuated at this time. A GFC spokesperson says a truck hit power pole just before 2:00 p.m., causing seven small fires that spread.

Channel 3's crew at the scene says the fire is spreading quickly along Highway 136.

Our crew says some residents are voluntarily packing their belongings and preparing to leave their homes.

The fire is causing heavy smoke as firefighters try to keep the flames from spreading.

A helicopter and plane were brought in to help efforts.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

