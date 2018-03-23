Several agencies battling brush fire in Dade County

The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) and several fire agencies are battling a brush fire in Dade County Friday afternoon.

It's happening on Sand Mountain along Highway 136.

Crews trying to stop a brush fire from spreading on Sand Mountain. Neighbors were told a truck traveling on 136 sparked it. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/dJNh4gorfP — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) March 23, 2018

GFC officials tell Channel 3, no one has been evacuated at this time.

Our crew at the scene says some residents are voluntarily packing their belongings and preparing to leave their homes.

The fire is causing heavy smoke as firefighters try to keep the flames from spreading. A helicopter is being brought in to help efforts.

There was a big cloud of smoke. It just cleared up. It is hard to breathe out here, so if you can, stay inside @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) March 23, 2018

No injuries have been reported at this time.

