UPDATE: Meth found at Nolan Elementary School library; some students exposed

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN (WRCB) -

A small box containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine was found Friday at Nolan Elementary School on Signal Mountain.

A small number of students may be been exposed to the meth, which was confirmed in a field test.

A K-9 unit from Chattanooga police was called to the school and alerted to the substance, found in the school's library during a book fair.

Signal Mountain Police Chief Mike Williams tells Channel 3 that the substance, about the size of a golf ball and weighing about 20 grams, will be sent off for further testing.

Some of the children had the substance on their clothes, but none ingested the drug, Williams said. The box with the substance was not in the library yesterday but was today.

Currently, there are no suspects.

