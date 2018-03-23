March Madness: A reason to get a vasectomy?

The hype of March madness sure hasn't let us down, and men across the country will spend this weekend lounging, watching wall-to-wall basketball. There may not be anything their wives or girlfriends can do about it, because they have a doctor's note.

"I'm a guy so I'm going to follow March Madness like everybody else," said Jeffrey Milsaps.

While some are stuck at work, others are getting the day off and some have the doctors' orders to do just that.

"There's definitely a spike in vasectomies performed around this time of year about 30% nationwide," said Dr. Anand Shridharani, UT Erlanger Urology.

You read right - more men are getting their fix of college basketball after getting fixed.

"I think guys really just want to hang out on the couch. So classically when people think going for a vasectomy they're going to be laid up and hanging out on the couch all weekend anyway?" he said.

For men it's a slam-dunk, Dr. Shridharani is a Urologist, he specializes in sexual medicine and reconstruction. He explained that even if patients are a little sore they're essentially killing two birds with one stone. Vasectomies are considered the most common form of male contraception.

Vasectomies have made major advancements, now it can be done in about ten minutes and some clinics offer a needleless procedure.

"It used to be where guys were hobbling out of the clinic and you would know if someone had a vasectomy and nowadays they do fine, they really don't feel anything," he explained.

It brings new meaning to 'icing the opponent' and a new trend is booming -- they're grabbing a comfortable seat with a friend.

"Guys are starting to have their vasectomies performed in groups. Guys travel just so they can hang out on the couch together," Dr. Shridharani said.

Whether you prefer going one on one or taking one for the team, vasectomies are an elective procedure and shouldn't be taken lightly. However, there are fewer risks than the surgeries women undergo.

"My partner did the hard part now it's my turn to come in and do my part," Dr. Shridharani said.

Men's health, in general, is not something that you find fans cheering about.

So if you want to call the 'Vas Madness' a trend, Dr. Shridharani considers it a three-pointer.

"What the men's health movement has done is increased awareness of these issues that have caused men to have a quality of life issues and may be representative of things that may be more serious to their life. It's really a representation of, they should be taking better care of themselves and that's sort of our message," he said.

Some fans call it their 'shining moment,' others just wish they thought of it sooner.

"I timed it wrong apparently if March Madness would've been on that would've been great," Milsaps said.

If you didn't take advantage of this year's "Vas-Madness," vasectomies are reversible. Keep that in mind, if you're looking for an excuse for next year.

Some clinics even offer discounts for the procedure, Erlanger said they are not offering one this year.