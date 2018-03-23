Titans agree to terms with former Buccaneers OL Pamphile - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Titans agree to terms with former Buccaneers OL Pamphile

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) -

he Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile, who has spent the last four years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pamphile has 33 career NFL starts with Tampa Bay, including 15 last season and 14 in 2016. The 27-year-old Pamphile played left guard for Tampa Bay last season but also has experience at tackle.

Pamphile played collegiately at Purdue before Tampa Bay selected him in the fifth round of the 2014 draft.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Former Georgia Governor Zel Miller dies at 86

    Former Georgia Governor Zel Miller dies at 86

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-03-23 15:45:03 GMT

    Miller's relatives announced last year that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

    More

    Miller's relatives announced last year that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

    More

  • Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

    Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:43 PM EDT2018-03-23 18:43:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...
    H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died...More
    H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.More

  • Texts, emails reveal details of Vols coaching search

    Texts, emails reveal details of Vols coaching search

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:39 PM EDT2018-03-23 18:39:37 GMT
    John Currie. KnoxNews photoJohn Currie. KnoxNews photo
    John Currie. KnoxNews photoJohn Currie. KnoxNews photo

    Text messages and emails obtained in an open records requests reveal information about the Vols coaching search and John Currie's final days as athletics director.

    More

    Text messages and emails obtained in an open records requests reveal information about the Vols coaching search and John Currie's final days as athletics director.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.