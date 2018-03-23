Doctors find needle in woman's spine after 14 years - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Doctors find needle in woman's spine after 14 years

A Florida woman is alleging malpractice after an x-ray revealed a broken needle was lodged in her spine, causing constant back and leg pain for the past 14 years.

Amy Bright noticed the pain immediately after delivering her youngest son via C-section at Naval Hospital Jacksonville in September 2003. 

"It feels like fire, like a poker next to my tailbone. On occasion, it shoots down the left side of my leg on my calf, and then down and into my foot," said Bright. 

A recent CT scan shows a broken, three-centimeter epidural needle in her spine. 

Bright and her attorney, Sean Cronin, have filed a claim against the federal government, saying the needle caused permanent nerve damage. 

"It's documented in her medical records that they had an unsuccessful spinal needle attempt at Naval Hospital Jacksonville in September of 2003. So no one else put a needle in her back," said Cronin. 

