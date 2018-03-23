Taco and Tequila festival coming to Chattanooga - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Taco and Tequila festival coming to Chattanooga

By Kerry French, Producer
The first Taco and Tequila Festival is coming to the Scenic City on Saturday March 31st. at the First Tennessee Pavilion.

The festival will feature taco, local tequila brands, beer live music, and a tequila and margaritas tasting station. The event will start at 1.p.m to 5 .pm. for

more information you can check out  www.chattanoogatacoandtequilafestival.com.

