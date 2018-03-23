It's National Puppy Day!

In honor of National Puppy Day, here are 48 ways our 4-legged friends make our daily lives better from National Puppy Day's website:
- Adopt a puppy from your local shelter, rescue or pure breed rescue organization.
- Are you prepared for puppy parenting? Start off on the right paw! Hire a professional that can help you.
- Donate money, food and toys to your local shelter.
- Organize a peaceful demonstration in front of your community pet store that sells puppies.
- Write your Congressman and ask that he/she support the ban of Puppy Mills in your state.
- Assist an ill or elderly neighbor by walking their puppy.
- Have a puppy party and invite all your friends and their puppies!
- Join a fun, dog-friendly community online and post pics of your puppy for the world to ooh and ahh over!
- Host a community event to raise money for your local animal shelter.
- Volunteer at your local shelter and offer to walk a puppy or play with a puppy, clean cages or anything else they need help with.
- Have a portrait painted of your puppy to suspend the fleeting magic of puppydom.
- Buy your puppy a fun, new puppy toy.
- Give your puppy some fun exercise by taking him or her to puppy daycare.
- Brush your puppy to eliminate excess fur.
- Give your puppy a massage or holistic spa treatment.
- Get your puppy some leash training lessons.
- Buy your puppy a cute new outfit or fashionable collar and leash.
- Have a tee shirt made with your puppy's photo on it.
- Take your puppy to the beach.
- Throw out all your chemical cleaners and purchase non-toxic cleaners for your home to keep your puppy cancer-free!
- Puppy-proof your home and yard with a "puppy safe" inspection.
- Revamp your puppy's toy bin with new, clean toys and get rid of the old, bacteria infested ones!
- Install a car safety harness to keep your puppy safe during travel from
- If you haven't already, switch to a holistic brand of puppy food to keep your puppy healthy.
- Hire a pet photographer to capture your puppy's fleeting moments.
- Pamper your puppy in pure luxury by purchasing all natural bath products.
- Buy your puppy a comfy new bed.
- Take your puppy on a pet-friendly vacation.
- Buy yourself and your puppy some matching tee shirts.
- Join our Facebook page 32. From the first bark, make sure that your garden is puppy safe from toxic plants and materials.
- Buy a puppy gate to keep your puppy out of hazardous areas of the home.
- Puppy-proof your pool to prevent the risk of drowning.
- Buy a canine first aid kit and put it in your car in case of injury while away from home.
- Microchip & I.D. Tag your puppy so the shelter can locate you if he gets lost.
- Make sure you have all required vaccines and a regular health exam.
- Pledge to feed your puppy only all-natural food and treats.
- Switch to filtered water only from now on, to prevent illnesses related to toxins in normal water supplies.
- Teach your children and their friends to be kind to your puppy by never pulling on his ears or tail.
- Pledge to walk your puppy every day for proper health and behavior management.
- Teach your puppy some fun tricks.
- Take your puppy to an elderly community and spread some love.
- If you like your puppy to snuggle in bed with you, buy him some puppy steps to make it easy for him to join you.
- Buy your puppy a designer crate that fits with your interior décor style.
- Make your home pet-friendly by choosing pet-friendly fabrics that hold up to your puppy's wear and tear.
- Install a fence around your unfenced yard so your puppy can run and enjoy some freedom at home.
- Pledge to never chain your puppy to a tree or doghouse. Always include your puppy in your family by letting them live inside the home with you.
- Carpet any stairs you may have to reduce risk of injury to your puppy by slipping and falling.
- And last but not least - pledge to never yell at or hit your puppy...to be patient and kind and give your puppy lots of love and praise every day.