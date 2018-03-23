It's National Puppy Day! - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

It's National Puppy Day!

By WRCB Staff
In honor of National Puppy Day, here are 48 ways our 4-legged friends make our daily lives better from National Puppy Day's website:

  1. Adopt a puppy from your local shelter, rescue or pure breed rescue organization.
  2. Are you prepared for puppy parenting? Start off on the right paw! Hire a professional that can help you.
  3. Donate money, food and toys to your local shelter.
  4. Organize a peaceful demonstration in front of your community pet store that sells puppies.
  5. Write your Congressman and ask that he/she support the ban of Puppy Mills in your state.
  6. Assist an ill or elderly neighbor by walking their puppy.
  7. Have a puppy party and invite all your friends and their puppies!
  8. Join a fun, dog-friendly community online and post pics of your puppy for the world to ooh and ahh over!
  9. Host a community event to raise money for your local animal shelter.
  10. Volunteer at your local shelter and offer to walk a puppy or play with a puppy, clean cages or anything else they need help with.
  11. Have a portrait painted of your puppy to suspend the fleeting magic of puppydom.
  12. Buy your puppy a fun, new puppy toy.
  13. Give your puppy some fun exercise by taking him or her to puppy daycare.
  14. Brush your puppy to eliminate excess fur.
  15. Give your puppy a massage or holistic spa treatment.
  16. Get your puppy some leash training lessons.
  17. Buy your puppy a cute new outfit or fashionable collar and leash.
  18. Have a tee shirt made with your puppy's photo on it.
  19. Take your puppy to the beach.
  20. Throw out all your chemical cleaners and purchase non-toxic cleaners for your home to keep your puppy cancer-free!
  21. Puppy-proof your home and yard with a "puppy safe" inspection.
  22. Revamp your puppy's toy bin with new, clean toys and get rid of the old, bacteria infested ones!
  23. Install a car safety harness to keep your puppy safe during travel from
  24. If you haven't already, switch to a holistic brand of puppy food to keep your puppy healthy.
  25. Hire a pet photographer to capture your puppy's fleeting moments.
  26. Pamper your puppy in pure luxury by purchasing all natural bath products.
  27. Buy your puppy a comfy new bed.
  28. Take your puppy on a pet-friendly vacation.
  29. Buy yourself and your puppy some matching tee shirts.
  30. Join our Facebook page 32. From the first bark, make sure that your garden is puppy safe from toxic plants and materials.
  31. Buy a puppy gate to keep your puppy out of hazardous areas of the home.
  32. Puppy-proof your pool to prevent the risk of drowning.
  33. Buy a canine first aid kit and put it in your car in case of injury while away from home.
  34. Microchip & I.D. Tag your puppy so the shelter can locate you if he gets lost.
  35. Make sure you have all required vaccines and a regular health exam.
  36. Pledge to feed your puppy only all-natural food and treats.
  37. Switch to filtered water only from now on, to prevent illnesses related to toxins in normal water supplies.
  38. Teach your children and their friends to be kind to your puppy by never pulling on his ears or tail.
  39. Pledge to walk your puppy every day for proper health and behavior management.
  40. Teach your puppy some fun tricks.
  41. Take your puppy to an elderly community and spread some love.
  42. If you like your puppy to snuggle in bed with you, buy him some puppy steps to make it easy for him to join you.
  43. Buy your puppy a designer crate that fits with your interior décor style.
  44. Make your home pet-friendly by choosing pet-friendly fabrics that hold up to your puppy's wear and tear.
  45. Install a fence around your unfenced yard so your puppy can run and enjoy some freedom at home.
  46. Pledge to never chain your puppy to a tree or doghouse. Always include your puppy in your family by letting them live inside the home with you.
  47. Carpet any stairs you may have to reduce risk of injury to your puppy by slipping and falling.
  48. And last but not least - pledge to never yell at or hit your puppy...to be patient and kind and give your puppy lots of love and praise every day.

