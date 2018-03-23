Whitfield Co. Schools hosting teacher recruitment fair

Saturday Whitfield County Schools is hosting a teacher recruitment fair for Pre-K through grade 12 including all exceptionalities.

The fair begins at 9:00 a.m. and runs until 1:00 p.m. at Northwest High School.

Applicants are encouraged to complete an application online at wcsga.net/hr before attending the fair.

Visit the website or call (706) 217-6720 for more information.