4 men federally charged in gun thefts at 5 Tennessee stores

By Kerry French, Producer
 Four Nashville men are facing federal firearms charges in the recent thefts of about 125 guns from five area gun stores.

According to U.S. Attorney Donald Cochran's office, a federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted 22-year-old Keith Swanson, 26-year-old James D. Hudgens and 20-year-old Karshma F. Dardy Jr. on charges of conspiracy to steal, possess and sell stolen guns.

Nineteen-year-old Keshawn Martin is charged with possession of a stolen gun.

The prosecutor's office says the gun stores were burglarized between Jan. 10 and Feb. 18. The stores include Whittaker Gun Store in Owensboro, Kentucky; Wheeler's Fastway Gun and Pawn in Bowling Green, Kentucky; Kwik Cash Pawn Shop in Smyrna, Tennessee; and King's Firearms and More in Columbia, Tennessee.

