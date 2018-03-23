Single car crash sent 1 person to the hospital

Chattanooga police was dispatched to a single car crash occurred on the off ramp to East Brainerd Road from I-75 SB right before midnight Thursday night.

According to CPD, a person was driving a BMW vehicle attempted to turn right on the exit ramp to East Brainerd Rd. from 1-75 SB at a high rate of speed and failed to stay in it's lane. The driver lost control of the car sped in a field before striking a tree. A patrol officer nearby heard the collision and was able to locate the crash scene immediately.

Chattanooga's EMS arrived on the scene and transported the driver to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.