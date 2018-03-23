UPDATE: Gunman that took hostages in France is dead - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Gunman that took hostages in France is dead

By NBC News

PARIS — UPDATE: Suspect in hostage-taking situation has been shot to death by French police, a police union official says.

PREVIOUS STORY: Shoppers were taken hostage at a supermarket in southern France on Friday, not long after a gunman opened fire on a group of jogging police officers.

The French interior ministry said an operation was underway at the Super U store in Trèbes, which is located about 8 miles southeast of Carcassonne.

"This is a serious situation," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.

The incident began when shots were fired and one of the officers was injured. The suspect then entered the supermarket.

Interior Ministry officials said they did not know how many hostages were being held in the supermarket but gunshots had been heard inside.

The Paris prosecutors' office said an anti-terrorism investigation had begun.

Yves Lefebvre, secretary general of the SGP Police-FO union, said the suspect fired six shots at the jogging officers. The injured officer was hit in the shoulder but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, Lefebvre said.

