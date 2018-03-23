Gunman takes hostages at supermarket in Trèbes, France - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Gunman takes hostages at supermarket in Trèbes, France

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News

PARIS — Shoppers were taken hostage at a supermarket in southern France on Friday, not long after a gunman opened fire on a group of jogging police officers.

The French interior ministry said an operation was underway at the Super U store in Trèbes, which is located about 8 miles southeast of Carcassonne.

"This is a serious situation," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.

The incident began when shots were fired and one of the officers was injured. The suspect then entered the supermarket.

Interior Ministry officials said they did not know how many hostages were being held in the supermarket but gunshots had been heard inside.

The Paris prosecutors' office said an anti-terrorism investigation had begun.

Yves Lefebvre, secretary general of the SGP Police-FO union, said the suspect fired six shots at the jogging officers. The injured officer was hit in the shoulder but did not suffer life-threatening injuries, Lefebvre said.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Whitfield Co. Schools hosting teacher recruitment fair

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-03-23 13:37:28 GMT

    Saturday Whitfield County Schools is hosting a teacher recruitment fair for Pre-K through grade 12 including all exceptionalities.  

    More

    Saturday Whitfield County Schools is hosting a teacher recruitment fair for Pre-K through grade 12 including all exceptionalities.  

    More

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:29 AM EDT2018-03-23 13:29:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:22 AM EDT2018-03-23 13:22:56 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.