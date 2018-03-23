New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo

The Caverns, the new and permanent home to the 13-time Emmy-winning PBS series Bluegrass Underground, will open its doors to the public for the first time on March 24th, and kick off its premiere year of concerts and special events.

"Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks meets Ruby Falls."

The Caverns is a unique venue, located at the foot of Monteagle Mountain in the rolling hills of Grundy County.

Bluegrass Underground first debuted on PBS in 2011. It now reaches 98% of U.S. television markets. It’s a remarkable platform to showcase the Volunteer State.

“Bluegrass Underground is a perfect marriage for two things Tennesseans can be most proud,” said Bluegrass Underground producer, Todd Jarrell. “That is our amazing natural beauty and a really profound musical heritage.”

According to the venue’s General Manager and Associate Producer Joe Lurgio, "every aspect of the patron experience has been improved and enhanced – a streamlined ticketing process, closer parking, nicer bathrooms, more comfortable seating, better sightlines and more. The space itself is even grander and we have added upgraded food and beverage concessions that will include a longtime request from our patrons—beer.”

The Caverns offers patrons two new and improved travel packages, each providing ‘high quality’ Tennessee experiences. Guests can choose between the Monteagle Mountain Package and the Chattanooga Package.

“We had great expectations for our first year of operation, but since announcing The Caverns a few months ago, the response has surpassed even our wildest dreams,” said Mayo. “We’ve announced 25 shows with amazing artists across many genres to introduce The Caverns to the world. We’re offering not only the best talent, but also an experience that combines the finest musicians in a setting that took millions of years to build and that is second to none—music in an underground cave that will be fitted with the best sound system and customer amenities, surrounded by the natural beauty of Tennessee.”