Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals.

The tunnel was closed between March 5th and 9th so the portals could be cleaned.

The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

CDOT has created a rerouting plan to help minimize the impact and inconvenience to residents.

In response to feedback CDOT received from the public at a January meeting, additional signs have been posted to clarify how to detour around the tunnel.

The northbound detour route is expected to add 10 minutes of travel time, and the southbound detour route is expected to add 15 minutes of travel time.