Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

CANON CITY, Colo. (AP) - Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

It was a 24-foot high electronic Tyrannosaurus Rex featured at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience in Colorado.

Thursday morning, the T-Rex began smoldering before catching fire.

Both the dinosaur and spectators were fully involved; park visitors stood and watched as flames spread through the dinosaur.

At times the T-Rex appeared to be breathing flames.

Park co-owner Zach Reynolds says he thinks an electrical malfunction caused the blaze.

Reynolds says the T-Rex is a total loss, but notes it "made for some spectacular imagery" before it burned out.

A replacement is expected to be in place by the summer.

