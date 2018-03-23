Warming, showers this weekend - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Warming, showers this weekend

By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

Tonight will be overcast and a bit more mild as lows drop to the mid 40s.  We may see a few showers Saturday morning.  The rest of the day will be cloudy with very few, if any, rain showers.  The afternoon will be mild with a high of 64.  Saturday evening into Saturday night, however, rain will move in from the north and it should be a fairly soggy night.  The rain will taper off overnight, and Sunday will be cloudy, but the chance for rain is less than 20%.  Sunday will also be mild with the temperature again reaching 64.

More rain will move in Monday morning providing for a wet commute.  It should taper off, though, and the afternoon will be cooler with a high of only 53.

FRIDAY:

  • 8am... Partly Cloudy, 36
  • Noon... Partly Cloudy, 48
  • 5pm... Cloudy, 55
