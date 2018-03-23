Warming, showers this weekend

Good Friday! We will end the week on a pretty nice note. We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

Tonight will be overcast and a bit more mild as lows drop to the mid 40s. We may see a few showers Saturday morning. The rest of the day will be cloudy with very few, if any, rain showers. The afternoon will be mild with a high of 64. Saturday evening into Saturday night, however, rain will move in from the north and it should be a fairly soggy night. The rain will taper off overnight, and Sunday will be cloudy, but the chance for rain is less than 20%. Sunday will also be mild with the temperature again reaching 64.

More rain will move in Monday morning providing for a wet commute. It should taper off, though, and the afternoon will be cooler with a high of only 53.

FRIDAY: