UPDATE: TDOT to close lanes at I-75/I-24 exchange at night this week

UPDATE: This week in Hamilton County, TDOT crews will have nighttime lane closures in the vicinity of the I-75/I-24 interchange to conduct coring operations for the future interchange modification project.

These closures will take place on the evenings of Monday, March 26, Tuesday, March 27 and Wednesday, March 28 between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

Other TDOT construction projects in the Tennessee Valley include: