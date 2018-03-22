TDOT to repair US-27 pavement Thursday night

TODT plans to repair a section of pavement on US-27 north Thursday night as part of the US-27 widening project in downtown Chattanooga.

Crews will implement a temporary nighttime right lane closure on Thursday, March 22 to repair the pavement before the 4th street Exit (1C) to the Olgiati Bridge on US-27 North.

The lane closure will start at 7:00pm and should take approximately three hours to complete. Ramp traffic for US-27 NB will not be affected.

Next week in Hamilton County, TDOT crews will have nighttime lane closures in the vicinity of the I-75/I-24 interchange to conduct coring operations for the future interchange modification project.

These closures will take place on the evenings of Monday, March 26, Tuesday, March 27 and Wednesday, March 28 between 9:00pm and 5:00am.

Other TDOT construction projects in the Tennessee Valley include: