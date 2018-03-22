TDOT to repair US-27 pavement Thursday night

TODT plans to repair a section of pavement on US-27 north Thursday night as part of the US-27 widening project in downtown Chattanooga.
Crews will implement a temporary nighttime right lane closure on Thursday, March 22 to repair the pavement before the 4th street Exit (1C) to the Olgiati Bridge on US-27 North.
The lane closure will start at 7:00pm and should take approximately three hours to complete. Ramp traffic for US-27 NB will not be affected.
Next week in Hamilton County, TDOT crews will have nighttime lane closures in the vicinity of the I-75/I-24 interchange to conduct coring operations for the future interchange modification project.
These closures will take place on the evenings of Monday, March 26, Tuesday, March 27 and Wednesday, March 28 between 9:00pm and 5:00am.
Other TDOT construction projects in the Tennessee Valley include:
- GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 bridge repair over Pepper Hollow Branch (LM 31.24): Finish abutment beams formwork and steel reinforcement, pour abutment concrete, continue demo work on existing piers, and set bridge beams. Estimated project completion date is April 2018.
- HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 North Exit 1 interchange reconfiguration project at mile marker 1: Work on this project continues. The project will result in a reconfiguration of the exit ramps and will combine both northbound exits (1A & 1B) into one, which will allow drivers to turn both east and west on Ringgold Road at a signalized intersection. Traffic has been shifted onto the newly constructed portion of Camp Jordan Pkwy., and the intersection (I-75 NB off-ramp and SR-8/Camp Jordan Pkwy.) is now controlled by a new traffic signal. Estimated project completion date is May 2018.
- HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work northbound from milepost 10.8 to milepost 10.8 on SR8 Cherokee Blvd.: NB lane closure for utility work between Gurley Street and Black Street to install gas service. Signage will be in place to reduce speed through work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment in the roadway. Work to begin March 20, 2018 and estimated completion of March 23, 2018.
- HAMILTON COUNTY SR-320 (East Brainerd Road) grading, drainage, installation of signals, construction of seven retaining walls and paving from east of Graysville Road to east of Bel-Air Road: During this report period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures between 9AM-2PM. This work may affect either direction of East Brainerd Road or side streets from Graysville Road to Bel-Air Road. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed. Estimated project completion date is June 2018.
- HAMILTON COUNTY SR-58 intersection improvement at Champion Road: During this report period, the contractor will have lane closures between 9AM-7PM. This work may affect either direction of SR-58 at the Champion Rd. intersection. No lane closures will be in effect from 5AM to 9PM in the southbound direction and from 3PM to 6PM in the northbound direction. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed. Estimated project completion date is June 2018.
- HAMILTON COUNTY the tunnel cleaning of the McCallie Tunnel on US-11 (US 64, SR-2), the Stringers Ridge Tunnel on US-127 (SR-8), and the Bachman Tubes on US-41 (US-76, SR-8): The nighttime cleaning operation of McCallie Tunnels, Stringers Ridge Tunnel, and Bachman Tubes occurs between 8PM-6AM. Tunnels will be closed during cleaning, and detours will be marked accordingly as each tunnel is cleaned. This work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday 3/27 at the McCallie tunnels (SR-2) & proceed to the Stringer's Ridge tunnel (SR-8) and on Wednesday 3/28 the Bachman Tubes (SR-8) will be cleaned. Estimated project completion date is June 2018.
- MARION COUNTY TDOT Maintenance both directions from milepost 134.0 to milepost 134.0 on I-24: Marion County's Maintenance crew will be repairing bridge in both directions from 9AM – 3PM on weekdays, causing roadway to be reduced to one lane. Motorists are urged to use caution in this work zone.
- MARION COUNTY TDOT Maintenance westbound from milepost 137.0 to milepost 138.0 on I-24: Marion County's Maintenance crew will be removing rocks from the shoulders from 7AM – 3:30PM on weekdays, causing roadway to be reduced to two lanes, westbound only. Motorists are urged to use caution in this work zone.
- MCMINN COUNTY SR-30, grading, drainage and paving on SR- 30 from Jackson Street to east of Knight Road in Athens: Work on this project continues. This project will upgrade SR-30 from a four-lane lane divided roadway to a five-lane urban-type roadway (two lanes in each direction with continuous center turn lane) and include curb, gutter and ADA-compliant sidewalks on both sides throughout the project area. The contractor has implemented the first phase traffic shift. The eastbound lanes are closed to traffic, and all traffic is using the existing westbound lanes, which have been marked and signed as a two-lane undivided highway from east of Jackson Street to east of Knight Road. Crossovers to businesses are reduced, but all businesses remain accessible. To support utility installation at Alfred St., Alfred St. will be closed and a signed detour will put traffic unto Knight St. This work will begin Monday, weather permitting 3/26/17 and is expected to be complete by 3/30/17. Estimated project completion date is October 2019.
- MEIGS COUNTY Utility Work both directions from milepost 0.96 to milepost 7.03 on SR-304 River Road: Approx. 1.0 Miles Northwest of the intersection with SR 58 at TVA sta. 2150+07 between Strs. 47 and 46. Replacing overhead ground wire. Temporary delays, signage with flagger support. March 27, 2018 7:00 am - 5:00 pm.
- POLK COUNTY US-64 (SR-40) construction of a concrete bulb-tee beam bridge over Branch and TOHA Old Line railroad (LM 24.85), including grading, drainage and paving: There will be intermittent lane closures as the contractor works to cut the embankment for the retaining wall. Due to safety concerns at the intersection of Pinecrest Road and US64, Pinecrest Road intersection has been closed. There are posted detour signs for residents to get to their homes on Pinecrest Road. This road will be closed during the duration of the construction of the Retaining Wall on US64. Estimated project completion date is May 2019.
- POLK COUNTY US-64 (SR-40) from MM 13 to MM 17: TDOT crews are in the process of removing and replacing 15 deteriorating cross drains on US-64 in Polk County between log miles 13 and 17. During this report period, they are scheduled to replace pipes 14-15 out of 15, weather permitting. This work will take place between 8AM and 4:30PM on weekdays and will require intermittent lane closures as the work progresses. Estimated project completion date is March 2018.