Alabama man faces charges in deadly crash in Marion County

Criminal charges are pending for an Alabama man who was involved in a deadly crash in Marion County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 72-year-old William Weaver was driving North on Highway 72 in South Pittsburg, when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit Paul Gott's car head-on.

Gott was a father of two and a grandfather of four. The family wasn't sure where Gott was headed on Wednesday morning, but they said he will be forever missed.

George Rowell lives near Highway 72. He was making his morning coffee when he heard the crash.

“I just heard this loud explosion like a stick of dynamite,” says Rowell.

He immediately called 911. But by the time he got to the scene, he knew it was too late.

“Over there was a little white car, it was all mangled up," Rowell says. "There was a full size truck with a car hauler, he was jackknifed.”

Police said 66-year-old Gott died in the crash.

“We were just in shock, we couldn't believe it was him,” says Sharon Teague, Gott’s sister in-law.

Gott's brother and sister in-law lived next door to him. They said they will miss his sense of humor the most.

“He was always joking. We had a lot of fun with him, he was a good guy.”

“Fun person. He was always cutting-up. Full of laughter,” said Gott’s brother Gerald Teague.

Police are trying to determine why the other driver crossed lanes and hit Gott's vehicle head-on.

For now, Gott's family is coping with their loss.

“Just him being around, him being here. I used to see him every morning, getting his paper, just him not being around,” says Sharon Teague.

“I'll miss everything about him. Me and him fussing. He was a good brother,” says Gerald Teague.

Weaver was injured in the crash, but is expected to recover. There was also a minor passenger in his car, who was not injured.