Alabama man faces charges in deadly crash in Marion County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Alabama man faces charges in deadly crash in Marion County

Posted: Updated:
By Kate Smith, Reporter
Connect
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN (WRCB) -

Criminal charges are pending for an Alabama man who was involved in a deadly crash in Marion County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 72-year-old William Weaver was driving North on Highway 72 in South Pittsburg, when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit Paul Gott's car head-on.

Gott was a father of two and a grandfather of four. The family wasn't sure where Gott was headed on Wednesday morning, but they said he will be forever missed.

George Rowell lives near Highway 72. He was making his morning coffee when he heard the crash.

“I just heard this loud explosion like a stick of dynamite,” says Rowell.

He immediately called 911. But by the time he got to the scene, he knew it was too late.

“Over there was a little white car, it was all mangled up," Rowell says. "There was a full size truck with a car hauler, he was jackknifed.”

Police said 66-year-old Gott died in the crash.

“We were just in shock, we couldn't believe it was him,” says Sharon Teague, Gott’s sister in-law.

Gott's brother and sister in-law lived next door to him. They said they will miss his sense of humor the most.

“He was always joking. We had a lot of fun with him, he was a good guy.”

“Fun person. He was always cutting-up. Full of laughter,” said Gott’s brother Gerald Teague.

Police are trying to determine why the other driver crossed lanes and hit Gott's vehicle head-on.

For now, Gott's family is coping with their loss.

“Just him being around, him being here. I used to see him every morning, getting his paper, just him not being around,” says Sharon Teague.

“I'll miss everything about him. Me and him fussing. He was a good brother,” says Gerald Teague.

Weaver was injured in the crash, but is expected to recover. There was also a minor passenger in his car, who was not injured.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:29 AM EDT2018-03-23 13:29:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:22 AM EDT2018-03-23 13:22:56 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More
    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More

  • Whitfield Co. Schools hosting teacher recruitment fair

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-03-23 13:10:09 GMT

    Saturday Whitfield County Schools is hosting a teacher recruitment fair for Pre-K through grade 12 including all exceptionalities.  

    More

    Saturday Whitfield County Schools is hosting a teacher recruitment fair for Pre-K through grade 12 including all exceptionalities.  

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.