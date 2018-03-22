UPDATE: Graysville Road reopened following train track repairs - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Graysville Road reopened following train track repairs

By WRCB Staff
Updated By Ken Nicholson
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office says Graysville Road has reopened Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m., the road had to be closed at the CSX train crossing to allow crews to repair the railing.

The road reopened to traffic around 3:50 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: Catoosa County Sheriff's Office says that the CSX tracks at the Graysville Road crossing have been damaged, forcing the road to be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

According to the post made of the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, CSX cannot provide an estimated time for Graysville Road to reopen.

Drivers should seek an alternate route.

