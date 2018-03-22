UPDATE: Graysville Road reopened following train track repairs

UPDATE: The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office says Graysville Road has reopened Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m., the road had to be closed at the CSX train crossing to allow crews to repair the railing.

The road reopened to traffic around 3:50 p.m.

Channel 3 is working to learn more about this story.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.

PREVIOUS STORY: Catoosa County Sheriff's Office says that the CSX tracks at the Graysville Road crossing have been damaged, forcing the road to be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

According to the post made of the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, CSX cannot provide an estimated time for Graysville Road to reopen.

Drivers should seek an alternate route.