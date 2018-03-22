CSX closes Graysville Road crossing to repair damaged tracks - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CSX closes Graysville Road crossing to repair damaged tracks

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

Catoosa County Sheriff's Office says that the CSX tracks at the Graysville Road crossing have been damaged, forcing the road to be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

According to the post made of the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, CSX cannot provide an estimated time for Graysville Road to reopen.

Drivers should seek an alternate route.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.