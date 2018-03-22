Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

Posted: Updated:
By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
Connect

After a rocky 1-5 start to the 2018 baseball season, the Heritage baseball team switched things up on the last Monday in February. They replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud.

That was the day the Generals were introduced to Jason Kuhn.

Kuhn is a former MTSU baseball pitcher, who became a Navy SEAL following the attacks on September 11th, 2001. Kuhn led small teams of U.S. and foreign troops conducting special operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Africa.

After returning from his last trip overseas in 2014, he began receiving requests from NCAA teams and professional athletes for advice on improving mental toughness and team culture.  

From there, Stonewall Solutions was created. 

"Everybody learns how to hit, pitch, block, tackle, whatever it may in a classroom, and then they go practice it, but we never do that with leadership. So we want to practice it out here, learn, grow, get better, identify the weaknesses and mistakes, and then clean it all up so that when we hit the first game we have all that taken care of."

Kuhn has worked with roughly 100 different teams, implementing his own curriculum he calls the "Fundamentals of Winning."

Now the Generals are the most recent group to reap the benefits.

"I was definitely nervous" says senior outfielder Blake Bryan. "We had seen some videos and it looked kinda hard core, but I'm definitely glad he came out, it was awesome."

"It definitely brought us closer" says senior ace Cole Wilcox. "It also taught us about overcoming adversity and being able to get through things you might not think you could get through."

Already Kuhn's teachings are paying off. Since his workout with the team, Heritage has won eight games straight.

"Something like this is just going to make us closer and get better as a team" says Bryan. "We have a lot of underclassmen that look up to us, so bringing us all together is just going to make us better as a team."

The Generals return to the diamond Saturday March 22 for a non-regional game against East Hamilton. 

To learn more about Jason Kuhn and Stonewall Solutions, click here.
 

  • SportsSportsMore>>

  • Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-03-22 22:09:11 GMT

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

  • Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:28:27 GMT
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More

  • NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:40:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.