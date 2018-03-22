New study eases fear of birth control side effects

Gina Carlomagno has suffered with depression in the past and worried about how hormonal birth control might affect her mood.

Gina says, "Sometimes with those hormonal imbalances when you're trying to adjust to a new birth control, sometimes those emotions get you know, out of whack."

It's a fear that doctors hear often from their patients.

Dr. Brett Worly, with Ohio State Medical Center says, "We live in a very media say age and a digital media presence where if one person or a few people end up having a severe side effect from a medication, all of a sudden, that really gets amplified to every single person."

So to ease patient concerns, Dr. Worly and his team reviewed thousands of studies on the mental health effects of contraceptives. The research included data tied to various methods of birth control, including pills, injections, and implants, and in every instance, their findings were the same.

Dr. Worly says, "The biggest misconception is that hormonal contraception leads to depression. For most patients, that just doesn't seem like it's the case."

Researchers reviewed the use of birth control in adolescents, postpartum women and those who had a history of depression.

Dr. Worly says, "Overwhelmingly, this is a safe method and women should feel comfortable making this choice."

Dr. Worly believes patients concerns are valid and wants women to continue having an open and honest discussion with their doctor.

Gina says, "He goes over the facts. He went through everything with me, and I kind of felt alright. I feel confident that this is the best choice for me right now."