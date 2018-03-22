Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

(GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24. This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium.



Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year. Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field. All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the clinic put on by the Mocs football players and coaches. Parents are encouraged to pre-register participants by clicking here before 5:00 p.m. on Friday.



The third annual Mocs Football Wing Cook-Off is also back. Anyone with a grill and some wings can put their culinary skills on the line for a celebrity judging panel that includes Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger, Tennessee Titans and former Mocs offensive lineman Corey Levin, Chattanooga Times Free Press Columnist and host of Press Row on ESPN Radio Jay Greeson, WGOW's SportTalk host Scott "Quake" McMahen and Chris Velasco from UTC's Student Government Association.



The top three wings, according to our judges, take home cash prizes, beginning with $150 for first place. $100 for second, and $50 for third. Set up for the Wing Cook-Off begins as early as 8:00 a.m. on the north side of Finley Stadium. There will be a D.J. on site providing music during the cook-off. Winners are announced inside the stadium during the Spring Showcase.



The football team takes the field at 1:00 p.m. for the Showcase. The Mocs T-shirt gun will also be firing free swag into the crowd throughout the afternoon.



Finley Stadium's chairback sections are undergoing an upgrade for the 2018 season. As a result, all fans will have to sit in the visitor stands. Gates on both sides will be open, but we encourage fans to enter on the North side to be closer to the seats.



The afternoon concludes with an autograph session with coaches and players on the field.



Schedule of Events

8:00 a.m. - Load in begins for the Wing Contest.

9:00 a.m. - Cooks meeting for the Wing Contest

10:00 a.m. - Registration/sign in's begin for Kid' Clinic

11:00 a.m. - Kid's Clinic (FREE)



Spring Showcase Starts at Noon

1:00 p.m. - Individual Position Drills

1:20 p.m. - 9 on 7 Drill (Run Game Drill) - 1-on-1 Routes (WR vs. DB)

1:25 p.m. - GTHI #1 (Got To Have It) - Situation Tourn. (Best of 7, OvD)

1:30 p.m. – Kickoff / Kickoff Return Combative Drills

1:40 p.m. – PAT/FG Period

1:45 p.m. - Special Teams Combative Drills (Each phase allotted 5 minutes)

1:55 p.m. – Water Break

2:00 p.m. - 7-on-7 Drill (Pass Game Drill) - Red Area Emphasis - 1-on-1 Pass Rush (OvD)

2:10 p.m. – Team Run/Play Action Pass

2:15 p.m. – Blitz

2:20 p.m. - GTHI #2 - Two-Minute Situation

2:30 p.m. - Team Move the Ball (Scrimmage)

3:00 p.m. (Approx) – Autograph Session on the field with coaches and student-athletes