Chickamauga Lock construction fully funded; fourth consecutive year

CSX cannot provide an estimated time for Graysville Road to reopen.More
CSX cannot provide an estimated time for Graysville Road to reopen.More
This is Dr. Tim Scott's first superintendent position. He was previously the assistant superintendent of district operations for Douglas County Schools.More
This is Dr. Tim Scott's first superintendent position. He was previously the assistant superintendent of district operations for Douglas County Schools.More
Inspectors gave 16 perfect scores of 100 in Hamilton County and 8 perfect scores in Georgia.More
Inspectors gave 16 perfect scores of 100 in Hamilton County and 8 perfect scores in Georgia.More
The baby was placed with the county's child protective services department.More
The baby was placed with the county's child protective services department.More
A fake Facebook post is spreading fears that venomous snakes are lurking in the sewers of a Georgia town, and the city attorney has expressed concerns to the social media network that it’s creating confusion and panic.More
A fake Facebook post is spreading fears that venomous snakes are lurking in the sewers of a Georgia town, and the city attorney has expressed concerns to the social media network that it’s creating confusion and panic.More
An age-old challenge for parents is understanding what their kids are saying to other kids.More
An age-old challenge for parents is understanding what their kids are saying to other kids.More
Country superstar Blake Shelton will be the latest celebrity to bring his business to East Tennessee.More
Country superstar Blake Shelton will be the latest celebrity to bring his business to East Tennessee.More
Former Vols head coach Butch Jones is officially part of the Alabama staff. .More
Former Vols head coach Butch Jones is officially part of the Alabama staff. .More
A man was killed in an industrial accident at Mohawk Industries in Chatsworth Tuesday.More
A man was killed in an industrial accident at Mohawk Industries in Chatsworth Tuesday.More
Leon W. Garlington, 25, was fired from his teaching and coaching role at RePublic High School, which is a charter school in north Nashville.More
Leon W. Garlington, 25, was fired from his teaching and coaching role at RePublic High School, which is a charter school in north Nashville.More
The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has begun and nearly a third of the tickets were sold in the first week, so be sure to get yours before we sell out, again.More
The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has begun and nearly a third of the tickets were sold in the first week, so be sure to get yours before we sell out, again.More
The Texas bombing suspect's cellphone had a 25-minute video recording in which the young man described how he built each explosive device "with a level of specificity" that the Austin chief of police classified as "a confession" at a press conference late Wednesday.More
The Texas bombing suspect's cellphone had a 25-minute video recording in which the young man described how he built each explosive device "with a level of specificity" that the Austin chief of police classified as "a confession" at a press conference late Wednesday.More