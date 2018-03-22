Experts release list of texting slang for parents to monitor

An age-old challenge for parents is understanding what their kids are saying to other kids.

With the advent of texting and social media, it's become even more complicated for parents to keep up.

MacAfee, the folks that sell anti-virus software, have done the hard work for you and compiled a series of slang terms used for texts and online that can be helpful to understand what's being said and maybe even keep the kids out of harm's way.

Classified as harmless

Skeet: Let’s go

RN: Right now

DKWTD: I don’t know what to do

Thirsty: Desperate, impatient, or overly eager

Considered to be "risky"

AF: As f***, used to mean “extremely”

Sugarpic: Refers to a suggestive or erotic photograph

182: I hate you

Shade: Refers to “threw shade” or “throwing shade,” to put someone down.

Possibly illegal or dangerous

Bud: Marijuana

Robo-tripping: Consuming cough syrup to get high

Pharming: Getting into medicine cabinets to find drugs to get high on

420: Marijuana or let’s get high