Tennessee lawmakers pass 'In God We Trust' school bill

The FDA's powers to police the tobacco industry are unique worldwide and the attempt to restrict nicotine would represent a first in global efforts to reduce smoking-related deaths.More
The FDA's powers to police the tobacco industry are unique worldwide and the attempt to restrict nicotine would represent a first in global efforts to reduce smoking-related deaths.More
Whether this motto represents an unconstitutional government endorsement of religion is a question that has invited legal challenges in other states with similar laws.More
Whether this motto represents an unconstitutional government endorsement of religion is a question that has invited legal challenges in other states with similar laws.More
Some Tennesseans traveled as far as two hours away from home to share why medical marijuana would help their illnesses Wednesday, but lawmakers ran out of time during a committee hearing.More
Some Tennesseans traveled as far as two hours away from home to share why medical marijuana would help their illnesses Wednesday, but lawmakers ran out of time during a committee hearing.More
The baby was placed with the county's child protective services department.More
The baby was placed with the county's child protective services department.More
Former Vols head coach Butch Jones is officially part of the Alabama staff. .More
Former Vols head coach Butch Jones is officially part of the Alabama staff. .More
A fake Facebook post is spreading fears that venomous snakes are lurking in the sewers of a Georgia town, and the city attorney has expressed concerns to the social media network that it’s creating confusion and panic.More
A fake Facebook post is spreading fears that venomous snakes are lurking in the sewers of a Georgia town, and the city attorney has expressed concerns to the social media network that it’s creating confusion and panic.More
Country superstar Blake Shelton will be the latest celebrity to bring his business to East Tennessee.More
Country superstar Blake Shelton will be the latest celebrity to bring his business to East Tennessee.More
A man was killed in an industrial accident at Mohawk Industries in Chatsworth Tuesday.More
A man was killed in an industrial accident at Mohawk Industries in Chatsworth Tuesday.More
Leon Garlington, 25, has been fired from his role at RePublic High School, which is a charter school in north Nashville.More
Leon Garlington, 25, has been fired from his role at RePublic High School, which is a charter school in north Nashville.More
The Texas bombing suspect's cellphone had a 25-minute video recording in which the young man described how he built each explosive device "with a level of specificity" that the Austin chief of police classified as "a confession" at a press conference late Wednesday.More
The Texas bombing suspect's cellphone had a 25-minute video recording in which the young man described how he built each explosive device "with a level of specificity" that the Austin chief of police classified as "a confession" at a press conference late Wednesday.More
The #deletefacebook movement was still picking up steam Tuesday night and "Facebook scandal" was trending on Google searches.More
The #deletefacebook movement was still picking up steam Tuesday night and "Facebook scandal" was trending on Google searches.More
The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has begun, and if you purchase your ticket before March 17th, you’ll also be eligible to win a $5,000 gift card.More
The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has begun, and if you purchase your ticket before March 17th, you’ll also be eligible to win a $5,000 gift card.More