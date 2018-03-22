Tennessee lawmakers pass 'In God We Trust' school bill - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee lawmakers pass 'In God We Trust' school bill

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have passed a bill to require public schools to prominently display the national motto, "In God We Trust."

It would take effect immediately if Republican Gov. Bill Haslam signs it.

The measure requires schools to display the motto in a prominent location, either as a plaque, artwork, or in some other form.

Whether this motto represents an unconstitutional government endorsement of religion is a question that has invited legal challenges in other states with similar laws.

But the bill's sponsor, Republican Rep. Susan Lynn, says the "motto and founding documents are the cornerstone of freedom and we should teach our children about these things."

