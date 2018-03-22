Raw food at room temps, dirty floors and unwashed hands lead list of violations

An impressive week for many of the restaurants and facilities in the Tennessee Valley, with 16 perfect scores of 100 earned in Hamilton County and 8 perfect scores in Georgia.

But - one restaurant failed this week for a litany of violations.

Thais Esan at 4330 Ringgold Road scored a 64; anything below 70 is considered failing. Inspectors cited them for raw food products thawing at room temperature, in-use utensils stored in standing water, personal beverages/food items not proper stored, cardboard used at walk-in cooler as floor covering, employees not properly washing hands, raw/hazardous food products not stored to correct temperatures, wet wiping cloths stored on food/prep surfaces.

2 Squares a Day at 3399 Amnicola Highway earned a 76, with a floor drain with scum build-up by the front case, the inside of cooler had excessive spillage, dusty vents, no staff on hand with food safety knowledge and knives were stored behind a soiled pipe along a soiled wall.

The IHOP at 5314 Brainerd Road was given a 79, for reasons that included old spillage on floor under the hand sink by the dish machine, an unidentified powder in cup on shelf by disposable gloves, in-use clean towels left out on table and not stored, microwave area soiled inside and on top, a hand sink that was blocked and no paper towels present.

At the Chattanooga Brewing Company, 1804 Chestnut Street, inspector rated them with a 79 for floors that were dirty behind and under equipment, non-food surfaces dirty in kitchen, single service items stored on floor, garbage and debris by back door next to the walk-in cooler and food products stored too close to floor in kitchen.

Other Hamilton County restaurants

89 Jason's Deli 2115 Gunbarrel Road

90 McDonald's 2003 Dayton Blvd.

91 McDonald's 104 Sequoyah Access Road

93 IHOP 5113 Highway 153

95 Steve's Landing 1145 Poling Circle

95 Southern Star 1300 Broad Street

95 China Cafeteria 511 Market Street

96 Chatterbox Cafe 1817 Market Street

96 American Wings II 2316 3rd Street

97 Subway 115 Browns Ferry Road

97 Southern Squeeze 818 Georgia Avenue

97 Rafael's 9607 Dayton Blvd.

97 Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse 5425 Highway 153

97 Bojangles 4707 Hixson Pike

97 McAlister's Deli 2288 Gunbarrel Road

97 El Monterrey Mexican 531 Signal Mountain Road

98 Arby's 8514 Hixson Pike

98 G's Detriot Sausage 611 E. MLK Blvd.

98 Salsarita's 252 Northgate Mall

98 Hardee's 5525 Hixson Pike

98 Edley's BBQ 205 Manufacturer's Road

99 McDonald's 9211 Lee Highway

99 China Rose 9203 Lee Highway

99 Crepe N Melt 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

100 Sweet Angel Cakes 6331 East Brainerd Road

100 The Happy Carrot 6331 East Brainerd Road

100 The Casual Pint 5500 Highway 153

100 Mad Philly 5959 Shallowford Road

100 Old Plantation BBQ 1515 Dodson Avenue

100 Peet's Coffee and Tea 819 Chestnut Street

100 California Smothered Burrito 5750 Lake Resort Drive

100 Thais Chili Asian Bistro 9203 Lee Highway

100 Mojo Burrito 9447 Bradmore Lane

100 Subway 5231 Highway 153

Hamilton County school cafeterias

92 Chattanooga Charter School 1912 S. Willow St.

98 Grace Christian Academy 6310 Dayton Blvd.

99 Woodmore Elementary School 800 Woodmore Lane

99 Hixson Middle School 5681 Old Hixson Pike

100 Collegedale Academy 4855 College East Drive

100 Hixson Elementary 5950 Winding Lane

100 Red Bank High School 670 Morrison Springs Road

Hamilton County school facilities

88 Red Bank High school 670 Morrison Springs Road

90 Clifton Hills Elementary 1815 32nd Street

94 Brainerd High School 1020 N. Moore Road

95 Hixson Elementary 5950 Winding Lane

97 Dupont Elementary 4134 Hixson Pike

98 Hixson Middle 5681 Old Hixson Pike

98 Woodmore Elementary 800 Woodmore Lane

100 Chattanooga Charter School 1912 S. Willow St.

Hamilton County hotels

93 Sleep Inn 2351 Shallowford Village

94 Studio 6 7324 Shallowford Rd.

96 Manistay Suites 7030 Amin Drive

98 Residence Inn 2340 Center Street

100 Super 8 7024 McCutcheon Road

100 Courtyard Marriott 2210 Bams Drive

Catoosa County

100 Cloud Springs Elementary School, 1130 Fernwood Dr., Rossville

98 Battlefield Primary School, 2206 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe

95 Thatcher’s BBQ, 2929 Hwy 41, Ringgold

95 Real Roots Café, 1549 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe

100 Ringgold Primary/ Elementary School, 322 Evitt LN, Ringgold

87 Wendy’s (Ft. Oglethorpe) 401 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe

100 Vallarta, 23 Legion St., Ringgold

96 Pizza Hut Delivery 711715, 1919 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe

Dade County

70 Huddle House, 4980 W 132 Hwy, Trenton

91 Little Caesars 4651 136 Hwy, Trenton

Murray County

82 El Pueblito, 113 N Second Ave, Chatsworth

96 Sonic, 625 N Third Ave, Chatsworth

97 Village Cafeteria, 121 S Second Ave, Chatsworth

Walker County

91 Parkside Operations, LLC D/B/A, 110 Park City Rd., Rossville

88 Choo Choo BBQ Chickamauga, 13070 Hwy 27 North N, Chickamauga

100 Rossville Middle School, 316 Bulldog Trl, Rossville

100 Rossville Elementary, 1250 Wilson Rd., Rossville

100 Stone Creek Elementary, 1600 Happy Valley Rd., Rossville

