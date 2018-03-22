Raw food at room temps, dirty floors and unwashed hands - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Raw food at room temps, dirty floors and unwashed hands

By WRCB Staff

An impressive week for many of the restaurants and facilities in the Tennessee Valley, with 16 perfect scores of 100 earned in Hamilton County and 8 perfect scores in Georgia.

But - one restaurant failed this week for a litany of violations. 

Thais Esan at 4330 Ringgold Road scored a 64; anything below 70 is considered failing. Inspectors cited them for raw food products thawing at room temperature, in-use utensils stored in standing water, personal beverages/food items not proper stored, cardboard used at walk-in cooler as floor covering, employees not properly washing hands, raw/hazardous food products not stored to correct temperatures, wet wiping cloths stored on food/prep surfaces.

2 Squares a Day at 3399 Amnicola Highway earned a 76, with a floor drain with scum build-up by the front case, the inside of cooler had excessive spillage, dusty vents, no staff on hand with food safety knowledge and knives were stored behind a soiled pipe along a soiled wall.

The IHOP at 5314 Brainerd Road was given a 79, for reasons that included old spillage on floor under the hand sink by the dish machine, an unidentified powder in cup on shelf by disposable gloves, in-use clean towels left out on table and not stored, microwave area soiled inside and on top, a hand sink that was blocked and no paper towels present.

At the Chattanooga Brewing Company, 1804 Chestnut Street, inspector rated them with a 79 for floors that were dirty behind and under equipment, non-food surfaces dirty in kitchen, single service items stored on floor, garbage and debris by back door next to the walk-in cooler and food products stored too close to floor in kitchen.

Other Hamilton County restaurants

  • 89 Jason's Deli 2115 Gunbarrel Road
  • 90 McDonald's 2003 Dayton Blvd.
  • 91 McDonald's 104 Sequoyah Access Road
  • 93 IHOP 5113 Highway 153
  • 95 Steve's Landing 1145 Poling Circle
  • 95 Southern Star 1300 Broad Street
  • 95 China Cafeteria 511 Market Street
  • 96 Chatterbox Cafe 1817 Market Street
  • 96 American Wings II 2316 3rd Street
  • 97 Subway 115 Browns Ferry Road
  • 97 Southern Squeeze 818 Georgia Avenue
  • 97 Rafael's 9607 Dayton Blvd.
  • 97 Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse 5425 Highway 153
  • 97 Bojangles 4707 Hixson Pike
  • 97 McAlister's Deli 2288 Gunbarrel Road
  • 97 El Monterrey Mexican 531 Signal Mountain Road
  • 98 Arby's 8514 Hixson Pike
  • 98 G's Detriot Sausage 611 E. MLK Blvd.
  • 98 Salsarita's 252 Northgate Mall
  • 98 Hardee's 5525 Hixson Pike
  • 98 Edley's BBQ 205 Manufacturer's Road
  • 99 McDonald's 9211 Lee Highway
  • 99 China Rose 9203 Lee Highway
  • 99 Crepe N Melt 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
  • 100 Sweet Angel Cakes 6331 East Brainerd Road
  • 100 The Happy Carrot 6331 East Brainerd Road
  • 100 The Casual Pint 5500 Highway 153
  • 100 Mad Philly 5959 Shallowford Road
  • 100 Old Plantation BBQ 1515 Dodson Avenue
  • 100 Peet's Coffee and Tea 819 Chestnut Street
  • 100 California Smothered Burrito 5750 Lake Resort Drive
  • 100 Thais Chili Asian Bistro 9203 Lee Highway
  • 100 Mojo Burrito 9447 Bradmore Lane
  • 100 Subway 5231 Highway 153

Hamilton County school cafeterias

  • 92 Chattanooga Charter School 1912 S. Willow St.
  • 98 Grace Christian Academy 6310 Dayton Blvd.
  • 99 Woodmore Elementary School 800 Woodmore Lane
  • 99 Hixson Middle School 5681 Old Hixson Pike
  • 100 Collegedale Academy 4855 College East Drive
  • 100 Hixson Elementary 5950 Winding Lane
  • 100 Red Bank High School 670 Morrison Springs Road

Hamilton County school facilities

  • 88 Red Bank High school 670 Morrison Springs Road
  • 90 Clifton Hills Elementary 1815 32nd Street
  • 94 Brainerd High School 1020 N. Moore Road
  • 95 Hixson Elementary 5950 Winding Lane
  • 97 Dupont Elementary 4134 Hixson Pike
  • 98 Hixson Middle 5681 Old Hixson Pike
  • 98 Woodmore Elementary 800 Woodmore Lane
  • 100 Chattanooga Charter School 1912 S. Willow St.

Hamilton County hotels

  • 93 Sleep Inn 2351 Shallowford Village
  • 94 Studio 6 7324 Shallowford Rd.
  • 96 Manistay Suites 7030 Amin Drive
  • 98 Residence Inn 2340 Center Street
  • 100 Super 8 7024 McCutcheon Road
  • 100 Courtyard Marriott 2210 Bams Drive

Catoosa County

  • 100 Cloud Springs Elementary School, 1130 Fernwood Dr., Rossville
  • 98 Battlefield  Primary School, 2206 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe
  • 95 Thatcher’s BBQ, 2929 Hwy 41, Ringgold
  • 95 Real Roots Café, 1549 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
  • 100 Ringgold Primary/ Elementary School, 322 Evitt LN, Ringgold
  • 87 Wendy’s (Ft. Oglethorpe) 401 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
  • 100 Vallarta, 23 Legion St., Ringgold
  • 96 Pizza Hut Delivery 711715, 1919 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe

Dade County

  • 70 Huddle House, 4980 W 132 Hwy, Trenton
  • 91 Little Caesars 4651 136 Hwy, Trenton

Murray County

  • 82 El Pueblito, 113 N Second Ave, Chatsworth
  • 96 Sonic, 625 N Third Ave, Chatsworth
  • 97 Village Cafeteria, 121 S Second Ave, Chatsworth

Walker County

  • 91 Parkside Operations, LLC D/B/A, 110 Park City Rd., Rossville
  • 88 Choo Choo BBQ Chickamauga, 13070 Hwy 27 North N, Chickamauga
  • 100 Rossville Middle School, 316 Bulldog Trl, Rossville
  • 100 Rossville Elementary, 1250 Wilson Rd., Rossville
  • 100 Stone Creek Elementary, 1600 Happy Valley Rd., Rossville

Whitfield County

  • 91 Ice Castle, 2514 E Walnut Ave Ste 1, Dalton
  • 100 Una Vida Mejor, 1201 E Morris St., Dalton
  • 91 Fortune Cookie Chinese Restaurant, 801 E Walnut Ave STE J, Dalton
  • 91 La Votana Mexican Restaurant LLC, 702 5th Ave, Dalton
  • 95 Arby’s #319, 244 Connector #3, Dalton
  • 97 Wendy’s, 214 Connector #3, Dalton
  • 95 Domino’s Pizza #8879, 2518 Cleveland Hwy SE 14, Dalton
  • 88 Paleteria Y Neveria Monarca, 907 Glenwood Ave, Dalton
  • 100 Honey Baked Ham Mobile, 100 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
  • 100 Honey Baked Ham & Café (BASE), 100 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
  • 89 Planet of the Grapes, 126 W King St STE 200, Dalton
  • 91 Royal Oaks, 1220 Broadrick Dr., Dalton
  • 89 Faith Wings, Inc. ,1218 N Thorton Ave, Dalton
  • 95 Baja Coop, 222 N Hamilton St, Dalton
