Weather service finds at least 9 tornado tracks in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, AL (AP) - The National Weather Service says there's evidence that multiple tornadoes struck Alabama earlier this week, and it's still counting.

The weather service says survey teams have found tracks showing nine twisters touched down in the northern part of the state on Monday.

The strongest storm was an EF-3 tornado that hit Jacksonville with peak winds around 140 mph. An analysis shows the twister traveled into western Georgia after pummeling areas that include the campus of Jacksonville State University.

The weather service says three of the nine twisters were in central Alabama east of Birmingham. The other six were in the Tennessee Valley of north Alabama, where an EF-2 tornado hit the town of Ardmore along the Tennessee line.

The tally could increase since teams are still assessing damage.

