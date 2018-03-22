Campus of Jacksonville State University to remain closed until A - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Campus of Jacksonville State University to remain closed until April 2nd

By WRCB Staff
JACKSONVILLE, AL -

The campus of Jacksonville State University will remain closed until April 2nd to clean up damage caused by a tornado Monday night.

Jacksonville State President John Beehler says crews will take time to assess the damage done and make the campus safe.

The school's facilities director says power has been restored to about a third of the facilities on campus, but Beehler says most of the buildings have some type of roof damage.

School officials say there has been an outpouring of support from all over the country, and the school will bounce back.

John Beehler, Jacksonville State University President, "Gamecocks are resilient, and they are winners, and we will continue to be resilient and be winners as Gamecocks, so Go Gamecocks, and let's recover!" 

Jacksonville State University is on spring break this week which school officials say might have helped keep tornado injuries to a minimum.
 

