UPDATE: Blaze destroys Andrews St. home

UPDATE: The Chattanooga Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 2600 block of Andrews Street just before 3 a.m.

The flames were primarily on the back side of the house, and were mostly out by 5 a.m. There are no injuries reported. The fire caused substantial damage to the house and what was left of the structure presented a hazard.

City Public Works has been requested to raze the building

NOW: Firefighters hosing down the back of the home. First responders on the scene say this side was engulfed in flames. pic.twitter.com/UuViHSGWbC — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) March 22, 2018

Neighbors say the house has been vacant.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.