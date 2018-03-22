UPDATE: Blaze destroys Andrews St. home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Blaze destroys Andrews St. home

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The Chattanooga Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 2600 block of Andrews Street just before 3 a.m.

The flames were primarily on the back side of the house, and were mostly out by 5 a.m. There are no injuries reported. The fire caused substantial damage to the house and what was left of the structure presented a hazard.

City Public Works has been requested to raze the building 

Neighbors say the house has been vacant. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

