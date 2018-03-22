CFD battles early morning fire

The Chattanooga Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 2600 block of Andrews Street just before 3 a.m.

The flames were primarily on the back side of the house, and were mostly out by 5 a.m. No injuries have been reported, the home is substantially damaged.

Neighbors say the house has been vacant for some time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

