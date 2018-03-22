CFD battles early morning fire

Twenty-five communities in Tennessee are receiving more than $9.6 million in grants to help them attract economic development projects.More
Good Thursday. After freezing temps this morning it will be cool, sunny, and breezy this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s and a brisk breeze from the northwest at 10-15 mph.
Two experts say a video of a deadly crash involving a self-driving Uber shows the pedestrian should have been within range of the SUV's laser and radar sensors. The analysis raises questions about whether the system works as described.
Former Vols head coach Butch Jones is officially part of the Alabama staff.
A man was killed in an industrial accident at Mohawk Industries in Chatsworth Tuesday.
Country superstar Blake Shelton will be the latest celebrity to bring his business to East Tennessee.
The 15-year-old has advanced because the scout council has made accommodations when necessary.
Music fans are finding their way below the Earth's surface to watch artists perform deep inside a cave in the Appalachian mountains of Tennessee.
So often in Crime Stoppers we hear from detectives or officers working a case. This week, we hear from a daughter who has gone 33 years without her mother, but maintains hope this cold case can still be solved.
A doctor Channel 3 spoke with says getting sick because of cold temperatures is a myth but he also explains why it's more likely for you get sick in the winter.
A former high ranking gang member visited local schools Wednesday with a message of hope and new beginnings.
The workers, whose names have not been released, were electricians contracted by TVA.
