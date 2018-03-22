Chilly through Friday. Warming, rain Saturday.

Good Thursday. After freezing temps this morning it will be cool, sunny, and breezy this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s and a brisk breeze from the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Friday we are looking cold again in the morning. We will start the day with temps in the low to mid 30s. Friday afternoon we will reach 56, and clouds will build in through the day Friday into Friday night.

Saturday will be warmer, starting the day cloudy with temps in the mid 40s. Late morning through the rest of the day will sport light scattered showers through Saturday evening. Even with the showers, southerly light winds will allow us to warm to about 65 in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will range between .10" and .25".

Sunday we may see a lingering shower early Saturday morning, but for the most part it will be cloudy and mild with temps ranging from 55 in the morning to 61 in the afternoon.

Next wee we will have lots of clouds with only a stray shower or two through Wednesday. Temps will be gradually warming with a high of 55 Monday, 62 Tuesday, and 71 Wednesday.

David Karnes

THURSDAY: