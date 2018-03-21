Doctor says cold snap won't be the reason people will get sick

A dip in temperatures has caused some to bring out their coats again. But will the sudden cold temperatures cause people to get sick?

The doctor Channel 3 spoke with says getting sick because of cold temperatures is a myth but he also explains why it's more likely for you get sick in the winter.

We've gone from storms one night, to a freeze warning for some parts of the viewing area.

“If we were really really having extreme cold temperatures below 10° and things like that but in general it won’t affect them too badly,” said Dr. Charles Rudolph, Medical Director at AFC Urgent Care.

Many may think the sudden change in temperature can cause people to catch a cold. But that’s not necessarily true. Dr. Charles Rudolph explains why more people get sick during the cooler seasons.

“More likely to be congregated together inside in so you're in close proximity to other people and you're passing around germs,” said Dr. Rudolph.

Dr. Rudolph says during this time of year he will see a mixture of cases from colds to viruses and the last of flu patients.

Dr. Rudolph says while the daily temperature does not cause illnesses, certain changes in weather could.

“Let's say a front comes in and we've had some early spring weather in some of these trees are pollinating, the wind picks up things like that and blows more pollen around through the air,” said Dr. Rudolph.

Rudolph says he expects allergy season to be normal this year. He says everyone should still protect themselves from germs year round.

“The same number of germs will still be around but we're just not as close to each other; we're not going to come in closer contact with each other when we are all outside,” said Dr. Rudolph.

Dr. Rudolph gives some advice for those who may suffer from allergies.