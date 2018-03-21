Bracket-busting South Region: Kentucky & Those Other Guys

President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the HouseMore
Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."More
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore
New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon took aim at her Democratic primary opponent, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, criticizing him for favoring corporations and the rich over average New YorkersMore
Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee recommend better information-sharing in states, cities to head off new election interferenceMore
The White House says the federal government is doing "whatever is necessary" to apprehend whomever is responsible for a series of explosions in Austin, TexasMore
Republicans waiting out the storm as Trump doubles down on criticism of special counsel Robert MuellerMore
A man was killed in an industrial accident at Mohawk Industries in Chatsworth Tuesday.More
Former Vols head coach Butch Jones is officially part of the Alabama staff. .More
The 15-year-old has advanced because the scout council has made accommodations when necessary.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
Music fans are finding their way below the Earth's surface to watch artists perform deep inside a cave in the Appalachian mountains of Tennessee.More
Former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones is officially a part of Alabama's off-field staff.More
The suspect in a spate of bombings that terrorized residents of Austin, Texas, died after detonating an explosive inside his vehicle as a SWAT team approached to apprehend him on the side of a highway.More
Over the weekend, Cambridge Analytica revealed they allegedly harvested private information from more than 50 million Facebook profiles.More
JSU senior, Winston Tramble was at his apartment across the street from campus when the tornado touched down.More
