*NSYNC to reunite to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

*NSYNC to reunite to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - *NSYNC is finally reuniting - but not for new music or a tour.

The boy band will earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30. Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick will attend the event.

*NSYNC released its self-titled debut album in the United States in 1998. The group's hits include "Bye, Bye, Bye," ''It's Gonna Be Me" and "Pop."

The fivesome famously reunited at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, where Timberlake received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Anyone can nominate a celebrity for Walk of Fame star consideration. Selections are made by a Hollywood Chamber of Commerce committee.

Walk of Fame honorees or their sponsors must pay $40,000 for each star granted.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Northeast gets clobbered with fourth snowstorm in 3 weeks

    Northeast gets clobbered with fourth snowstorm in 3 weeks

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:59:04 GMT
    (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...
    A spring nor'easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More
    A spring nor'easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More

  • The Latest: Police describe how suspect set off bomb in car

    The Latest: Police describe how suspect set off bomb in car

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:58 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:58:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Members of law enforcement stage near the area where a suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Round Rock, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Members of law enforcement stage near the area where a suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Round Rock, Texas.
    Austin's mayor is urging residents to remain vigilant, despite the death of a man suspected in this month's string of bombings in Texas' capital.More
    Austin's mayor is urging residents to remain vigilant, despite the death of a man suspected in this month's string of bombings in Texas' capital.More

  • Vigil for Florida bridge-collapse victims draws tears, gasps

    Vigil for Florida bridge-collapse victims draws tears, gasps

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:52:43 GMT
    (Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). FILE- This March 10, 2018 file photo shows the main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge coll...(Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). FILE- This March 10, 2018 file photo shows the main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge coll...
    Documents show construction of Miami area pedestrian bridge that collapsed and killed six people was behind schedule and millions over budget amid a key design change involving the placement of one of its support...More
    Documents show construction of Miami area pedestrian bridge that collapsed and killed six people was behind schedule and millions over budget amid a key design change involving the placement of one of its support towers.More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.