Blake Shelton's Ole Red restaurant coming to Gatlinburg

Country superstar Blake Shelton will be the latest celebrity to bring his business to East Tennessee.

Shelton announced on Facebook that he will open a location of his Ole Red restaurant in Gatlinburg. The original opened in his hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma in 2017, and one will open in Nashville this May.

“Gatlinburg is one of my all-time favorite places. This part of the country is full of people who love good food, great music, family and most importantly, a good time. That’s what Ole Red is all about, and I can’t wait to give my fans another place to have fun in Gatlinburg,” said Shelton.

It will be located on at 511 Parkway, near the new Margaritaville Resort, and the goal is to open the restaurant in February or March of 2019. The $9 million, multi-level 16,000-square-foot entertainment venue will feature a two-story bar and restaurant, retail area, performance space, dance floor and exterior terrace.

The menu will feature a few Nashville classics like Hot Chicken & Waffles as well as BBQ, burgers and additional Southern favorites.