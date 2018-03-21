UPDATE: Ringgold Road closures expected to last all day Monday

UPDATE: East Ridge police will close both eastbound and westbound lanes of Ringgold Road all day Monday as part of the reconfiguration of the ramps to and from Interstate 75.

PREVIOUS STORY: The East Ridge Police Department wants the public to be aware of temporary lane closures that could impact afternoon travel Wednesday.

Due to construction, Ringgold Road from Mack Smith Road to just past the I-75 interchange will be down to one lane in each direction until around 5:00 pm.

East Ridge Police suggest taking an alternate route to avoid delays.