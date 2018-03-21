Ringgold Rd lane closures could impact afternoon travel - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ringgold Rd lane closures could impact afternoon travel

By WRCB Staff
The East Ridge Police Department wants the public to be aware of temporary lane closures that could impact afternoon travel Wednesday. .

Due to construction, Ringgold Road from Mack Smith Road to just past the I-75 interchange will be down to one lane in each direction until around 5:00 pm.

East Ridge Police suggest taking an alternate route to avoid delays. 

