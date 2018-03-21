Portion of Ridgeway Avenue to be closed part of March 28 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Portion of Ridgeway Avenue to be closed part of March 28

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN (WRCB) -

The Signal Mountain Police Department has announced a road closure that could impact your daily commute next week.

Wednesday, March 28, the 900 block of Ridgeway Avenue will be closed for approximately 15 minutes between 10:00 am and 1:00 am.

A hazardous tree removal will take place during this time.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Northeast braces for spring nor'easter's heavy snow, winds

    Northeast braces for spring nor'easter's heavy snow, winds

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:47 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:47:58 GMT
    (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...(Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). People cross Flagstaff Hill as the snow starts to fall, in Schenley Park, on their way to the Carnegie Mellon University campus, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in the Oakland section of Pittsburgh. Yet another p...
    A spring nor'easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More
    A spring nor'easter is targeting the Northeast with strong winds and a foot or more of snow expected in some parts of the region.More

  • The Latest: Governor says cellphone data helped crack case

    The Latest: Governor says cellphone data helped crack case

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:47 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:47:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Members of law enforcement stage near the area where a suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Round Rock, Texas.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Members of law enforcement stage near the area where a suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Round Rock, Texas.
    Austin's mayor is urging residents to remain vigilant, despite the death of a man suspected in this month's string of bombings in Texas' capital.More
    Austin's mayor is urging residents to remain vigilant, despite the death of a man suspected in this month's string of bombings in Texas' capital.More

  • Ringgold Rd lane closures could impact afternoon travel

    Ringgold Rd lane closures could impact afternoon travel

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:43 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:43:17 GMT

    The East Ridge Police Department wants the public to be aware of temporary lane closures that could impact afternoon travel Wednesday. 

    More

    The East Ridge Police Department wants the public to be aware of temporary lane closures that could impact afternoon travel Wednesday. 

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.