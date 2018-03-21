Butch Jones officially hired as intern at Alabama

Former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones is officially a part of Alabama's off-field staff.

"He's an intern, an analyst, I guess we could have several names for it," said Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. "He can't coach on the field, he can work with us off the field. Today was actually the first time he was clear by the NCAA.... that finally got completed today so now he's officially going to be part of the staff here."

Despite landing a new gig, Jones will still collect a buyout from the University of Tennessee through 2021.

Tennessee's buyout adds up to more than $8 million - $8,257,580.00 to be exact. Jones was set to receive $2.5 million per year of what remains on his contract, paid out on a monthly basis. But, the amount of that buyout will be reduced dollar-for-dollar by any income of Jones' receives from Alabama.