Here in Tennessee, music is being made deep below Earth's surface

Chris Knight, center, and his band perform 333 feet below ground in Cumberland Caverns near McMinnville. Tennessee will soon have not just one, but two caves vying for fans who want to see music performed in a subterranean environment. AP photo

By JEFF MARTIN, Associated Press

MCMINNVILLE (AP) - Music fans are finding their way below the Earth's surface to watch artists perform deep inside a cave in the Appalachian mountains of Tennessee.

The underground Volcano Room can accommodate about 700 music fans who hike down into it. One of its main features is a giant antique chandelier that once adorned a New York City theater and is now bolted into the ceiling.

Now, the man who began producing concerts there has purchased his own cave and will host that venue's first-ever performance on March 24.

Organizers say that will give music fans not one but two places to watch music in a subterranean environment - a bucket-list goal for some people who travel to Tennessee from around the world to see the shows.

