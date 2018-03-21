Father claims Boy Scouts discriminated against my son with Down - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Father claims Boy Scouts discriminated against my son with Down syndrome

By Associated Press
Logan Blythe, 15, has Down syndrome and autism. Logan Blythe, 15, has Down syndrome and autism.

PAYSON, UT (AP) — The father of a boy who has Down syndrome is suing the Boy Scouts of America for blocking his son from becoming an Eagle Scout and revoking his merit badges.

Logan Blythe has been a scout through the National Parks Council in Utah. His father, Chad, says the 15-year-old has advanced because the council has made accommodations when necessary.

He had planned to create kits for special-needs babies for his Eagle project when the family learned the national organization voided every merit badge he obtained.

The family sued the Boy Scouts and the Utah National Parks Council for “outrageous and reckless conduct.”

The Boy Scouts says it worked with the council and the Blythe family to offer “alternative merit badges” and a path to becoming an Eagle.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

