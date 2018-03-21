Father claims Boy Scouts discriminated against my son with Down syndrome

Music fans are finding their way below the Earth's surface to watch artists perform deep inside a cave in the Appalachian mountains of Tennessee.More
A man was killed in an industrial accident at Mohawk Industries in Chatsworth Tuesday.More
Former Vols head coach Butch Jones is officially part of the Alabama staff. .More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
Over the weekend, Cambridge Analytica revealed they allegedly harvested private information from more than 50 million Facebook profiles.More
JSU senior, Winston Tramble was at his apartment across the street from campus when the tornado touched down.More
Austin Police Department says it is working an "Officer Involved Shooting "; unclear if connected to bombings.More
Earlier this month, the sheriff's office and school district agreed to add a third armed officer to Walker Valley High School and Bradley Central.More
The Austin Fire Department said on Twitter shortly after 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. ET) that it was on the scene at a "reported package explosion,” and emergency management officials said a man in his 30s was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.More
The suspect in a spate of bombings that terrorized residents of Austin, Texas, died after detonating an explosive inside his vehicle as a SWAT team approached to apprehend him on the side of a highway.More
A second minor but higher magnitude earthquake hit Northwest Georgia Monday morning.More
