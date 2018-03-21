Walmart Announces Furniture Installation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Walmart Announces Furniture Installation

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

Walmart will now help you with furniture assembly and installation.
    
Furniture set up and assembly can often be a hassle, as well as that new television you bought. 

So Walmart and Handy have teamed up to help ease the pain.

Walmart shoppers can soon schedule an appointment with a Handy professional in 45 states at checkout.

Starting next month, Handy's installation and assembly services will be available in more than 2,000 Walmart stores.

The charge for TV mounting and installation will be a flat rate of $79.

While furniture assembly will cost $59.
 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.