Walmart Announces Furniture Installation

Walmart will now help you with furniture assembly and installation.



Furniture set up and assembly can often be a hassle, as well as that new television you bought.

So Walmart and Handy have teamed up to help ease the pain.

Walmart shoppers can soon schedule an appointment with a Handy professional in 45 states at checkout.

Starting next month, Handy's installation and assembly services will be available in more than 2,000 Walmart stores.

The charge for TV mounting and installation will be a flat rate of $79.

While furniture assembly will cost $59.

