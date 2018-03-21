Cold and windy today

Good Wednesday. We are starting cold and blustery with temps in the 30s and winds from the northwest at 10-15 mph. We also have light snow showers this morning in the Blue Ridge Mtns. near Murphy and flurries on the Cumberland Plateau. This afternoon we will clear somewhat and winds will get even stronger as the chilly air continues to stream in. Highs will be only in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds will increase this afternoon to 15-25 mph making it biting and blustery all day.

Thursday will start even colder in the mid to upper 20s (lows 30s in Chattanooga). Skies will be fairly clear and we will warm a bit ion the afternoon getting up to 57 degrees.

Friday will start chilly, in the mid to upper 30s, then we will see mostly cloudy skies, highs in the upper 50s, and a SLIGHT chance for a passing shower.

Saturday we will warm a bit with temps ranging from 45 in the morning to 65 in the afternoon. Skies will be cloudy, and I expect some scattered showers during the afternoon.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers possible through the day. More rain is likely Monday.

Wednesday: