Alabama finalizes hiring of Butch Jones

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
Alabama head coach Nick Saban confirmed in his press conference Tuesday that former Vols head coach Butch Jones is officially part of the Alabama staff. 

Saban said that Jones will be serving as an intern/analyst, but is not able to coach on the field. 

Saban also noted that Jones had been cleared by the NCAA as of Tuesday. 

It's the first job for Jones since Tennessee fired him in November. The 50-year old Jones was 34-27 in his five seasons as the Vols' head coach. 

