Local JSU student on tornado: "It just sounded like a freight train"

JSU senior, Winston Tramble was at his apartment across the street from campus when the tornado touched down.More
The Austin Fire Department said on Twitter shortly after 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. ET) that it was on the scene at a "reported package explosion,” and emergency management officials said a man in his 30s was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.More
A State of Emergency has been declared for counties in Alabama, including Jackson and DeKalb.More
A man was killed in an industrial accident at Mohawk Industries in Chatsworth Tuesday.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
Over the weekend, Cambridge Analytica, revealed they allegedly harvested private information from more than 50 million Facebook profiles.More
A second minor but higher magnitude earthquake hit Northwest Georgia Monday morning.More
We’re in the thick of Girl Scout cookie season and the boxes are rolling in.More
Local TV stations in Los Angeles on Monday had video of three men floating down the Los Angeles River in a large, pink, inflatable flamingo raft.More
Two students at a Maryland high school were shot Tuesday after a classmate opened fire in the hallway just before the start of classes, authorities said.More
The Food and Drug Administration is taking the first step toward implementing a rule about the role that flavors, including menthol, play in attracting users to certain tobacco products.More
Officials say it is likely that a tornado touched down.More
