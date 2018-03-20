Breaking up with Facebook? It's harder than it looks

The White House says the federal government is doing "whatever is necessary" to apprehend whomever is responsible for a series of explosions in Austin, TexasMore
Republicans waiting out the storm as Trump doubles down on criticism of special counsel Robert MuellerMore
President Donald Trump says U.S. must "get tough" with drug dealers as a means of ending the nation's deadly opioid addiction.More
Russia has announced it is expelling 23 British diplomats and threatened further measures in retaliation in a growing diplomatic dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in BritainMore
Two weeks of odd news: Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding; two long-ago high school sweethearts in New Jersey marry in hallway where they metMore
Student who narrowly escaped after bridge collapse watched helplessly as structure fell apartMore
The deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge in Florida has cast a spotlight on a rapid construction technique widely used around the U.S.More
Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10More
A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida universityMore
With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearingMore
A man was killed in an industrial accident at Mohawk Industries in Chatsworth Tuesday.More
Some schools have delayed the start of classes today.More
Over the weekend, Cambridge Analytica, revealed they allegedly harvested private information from more than 50 million Facebook profiles.More
A second minor but higher magnitude earthquake hit Northwest Georgia Monday morning.More
We’re in the thick of Girl Scout cookie season and the boxes are rolling in.More
Two students at a Maryland high school were shot Tuesday after a classmate opened fire in the hallway just before the start of classes, authorities said.More
Officials say it is likely that a tornado touched down.More
Local TV stations in Los Angeles on Monday had video of three men floating down the Los Angeles River in a large, pink, inflatable flamingo raft.More
Fire officials say there are "many injuries."More
